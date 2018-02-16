BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh's first butterfly park, which houses 65 species of the colourful insect, has come up in Raisen district.

Assembly Speaker Sitasaran Sharma dedicated the butterfly park, the first such project in the state, to the public yesterday.

There are 65 species of butterflies in the park located at Gopalpur in Raisen district, around 80km from here, he said.

Apart from providing a congenial atmosphere for breeding of butterflies, nearly 137 plant varieties are also part of the park spread over three hectares, Sharma said.

He said the park is an important initiative of the Forest Department to conserve nature.

The park will bring people, especially children, close to nature and help them increase their knowledge about butterflies and plant varieties, he said.

Forest Minister Gaurishankar Shejwar said the park will give a new identity to the state in the field of eco tourism.

He lauded officers and employees of the Eco-tourism Board which played a significant role in the construction of the facility.

Shejwar said arrangements had been made in the auditorium of the park to give information to children about butterflies, wild animals and nature.

Competitions related to nature and environment will also be organised in the auditorium, he said, adding an aquarium is being planned at the park.

Public Works Department Minister Rampal Singh said tourists visiting Raisen district, known for historical sites, will now have an added attraction in form of the butterfly park.