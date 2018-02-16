NEW DELHI:Riding high on the success of two international sporting events and the Men’s Hockey World Cup coming up next, Odisha Government on Thursday unveiled a first-of-its-kind partnership with Hockey India under which it would sponsor the national teams - both men and women - for next five years.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who announced the association in the national capital, also unveiled the team jersey with Odisha logo in presence of president of Federation of Indian Hockey Narinder Dhruv Batra and legends of the game such as Dilip Tirkey, Dhanraj Pillay and Viren Rasquinha.The sponsorship is unique in the sense that for the first time, a State has come forward for such an association. The Government will spend Rs 100 crore during the five year period towards the sponsorship which will be funded by the Odisha Mining Corporation.

Thanking Hockey India for offering the platform, Naveen said this is a first where a State Government will not just promote the sport within its boundaries but also support and nurture the teams. “This is Odisha’s gift to the nation,” he said.Odisha is also the host and title sponsor of Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 which will be held in November in Bhubaneswar.

Welcoming all, Naveen said the association between Odisha and Hockey India will help widen the net for the game in India. “We hope that Odisha’s association with national hockey coincides with a golden period for the sport,” he said.Batra chose the occasion to describe Bhubaneswar as the Sports Capital of India, like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru are termed Political, Financial and IT capitals of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, president of Hockey India Mariamma Koshy said the commitment to build and usher in Indian hockey into a new era will continue as the team prepares for the World Cup.

“We are confident that this association will be a boon to further develop hockey in India and bring more glory to the country,” she said.

This association with Hockey India is expected to further build brand Odisha which has emerged as an international sporting destination.Last year, it successfully hosted the Asian Athletics Championships as well as the Hockey World League Finals at the Kalinga Stadium in the State Capital. The Odisha Government is also the title sponsor of Kalinga Lancers, a franchise of Hockey India League.

The State Government had invited Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra and a host of elected representatives and dignitaries to the function. The announcement preceded a performance by playback singer Sona Mohapatra.