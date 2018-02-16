Punjab National Bank, the second-biggest state-run lender, took the financial sector of the country by surprise when it announced earlier this week it had detected fraudulent transactions worth Rs 11,400 crore at a single branch in Mumbai. The key faces of one of the biggest financial fraud is diamond baron Nirav Modi and his business partner Mehul Choksi.

Here are the developments so far:

A senior government official said that PNB has suspended eight more officials, including one at general manager level, for their suspected involvement in the multi-crore scam. The bank had suspended 10 employees dor their alleged involvement in the scam earlier on Wednesday.

PNB will settle liabilities towards other banks by March end and no further capital infusion would be needed as these would be funded from internal resources, an official confirmed.

Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi have been asked to respond within one week as to why their passports should not be impounded or revoked. If they fail to respond within the stipulated time, MEA will go ahead with the revocation.

On the advice of the Enforcement Directorate, the Passport issuing authority in the Ministry of External Affairs has suspended validity of passports of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi with immediate effect for a period of four weeks.

Fresh CBI FIR involves 143 LoUs and 224 foreign letters of credit, which are separate from the earlier 150 LoUs relating to the FIR dated 31 January 2018.



In this case the alleged loss to PNB is estimated at Rs.4886.72 crores. Three companies of Mehul Choksi have been named in the CBI FIR- Gitanjali Gems, Gili India and Nakshatra Brand Ltd.

CBI has reached former PNB Deputy Manager Gokulnath Shetty's residence in Malad who has has been untraceable since few days.

The searches are going on in Maharashtra's Mumbai and Pune, Gujarat's Surat, Rajasthan's Jaipur, Telangana's Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore in connection with Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Group and other directors of accused companies.



CBI earlier in the day conducted searches at 20 premises in 6 cities across 5 states, belonging to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Group & other directors of accused companies.

Sources in finance ministry said, "Recapitalisation of PNB will not be impacted by fraud case, the bank will get its recapitalisation share of Rs 5000 crore, as allocated earlier."

Eight employees of Punjab National Bank suspended, the number of suspended employees now stands at 18, which also includes General Manager level officers. Internal investigation of the bank is still underway.



Interpol's diffusion Notice issued against Nirav Modi, his wife Ami Modi, brother Nishal Modi and Mehul Choksi.

In Mumbai, after almost 24 hours, raids continued at Nirav Modi's boutique in Kala Ghoda.

Nirav Modi is currently staying in a suite at JW Marriott's Essex House in New York, NDTV had reported earlier today.



PNB Chairman and Managing Director Sunil Mehta today said that the bank has the capability to recover the dues from Modi and promised to take action against all wrongdoers.