Punjab National Bank, the second-biggest state-run lender, took the financial sector of the country by surprise when it announced earlier this week it had detected fraudulent transactions worth Rs 11,400 crore at a single branch in Mumbai. The key faces of one of the biggest financial fraud is diamond baron Nirav Modi and his business partner Mehul Choksi.

Here are the developments so far:

Regulators RBI and Sebi today stepped up probe into the massive Rs 11,400-crore fraud at PNB as law enforcement agencies intensified their hunt for billionaire diamantaire Nirav Modi and his associate Mehul Choksi. The Reserve Bank warned of "appropriate supervisory action", saying it is assessing the control systems at Punjab National Bank (PNB).

In further trouble for beleaguered jewellery designer Nirav Modi, the Income Tax Department today provisionally attached 29 properties and 105 bank accounts of the diamond merchant, his family and firms as part of its tax evasion probe

The Congress on Friday continued its belligerent attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that the PNB fraud of over Rs 11,000 crore was India's biggest "bank loot scam" and has got bigger to touch Rs 21,306 crore. The BJP, hitting back, dubbed the PNB fraud a "UPA scam" , claiming that a state-run bank was pressured to sanction loan to tainted businessman Nirav Modi in 2013 a day after Rahul Gandhi visited his jewellery exhibition.

Davos photo featuring Nirav Modi- The government on Friday sought to distance itself from a controversial group photograph featuring absconding businessman Nirav Modi along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some Indian CEOs at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last month.

A senior government official said that PNB has suspended eight more officials, including one at general manager level, for their suspected involvement in the multi-crore scam. The bank had suspended 10 employees dor their alleged involvement in the scam earlier on Wednesday.

PNB will settle liabilities towards other banks by March end and no further capital infusion would be needed as these would be funded from internal resources, an official confirmed.

How could government let Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi to leave India, asks Congress