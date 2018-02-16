BHOPAL: Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanding the registration of nearly 100 acres of land in the name of the erstwhile rulers of Hiragarh because of the family's contribution to the country's freedom struggle.

Hiragarh is currently known as Hirapur and lies within the limits of Narsinghpur district in the state.

Singh, in his letter to the PM and MP CM, said that the land should be registered in the name of Raja Kaushlendra Singh Judeo, the current scion, adding that a memorial should be erected at Hirapur for Raja Hirdeshah Judeo and his name be added to the list of freedom fighters.

The Congress general secretary said that Hirdeshah stood up to the British between 1842 to 1857 and his fort was burnt down and his properties confiscated by the colonial rulers after Hirdeshah was martyred in 1857.

Singh informed that the book "Who's Who of Indian Martyrs" published by the Publication Division of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ministry mentioned the name of Hirdeshah on page number 91.

The land was still in the possession of Kaushlendra Singh, but the Madhya Pradesh government considered it "illegal" and troubled him often on the issue, the letter said.

Singh's letter added that on August 15, 1957, the then chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kailash Nath Katju, had announced the registration of this land in the name of Hirdeshah's successors but nothing had moved since then.