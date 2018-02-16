SRINAGAR: A skier from Russia was killed and four others rescued after being caught under snow avalanche in ski resort of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Station House Office (SHO) of Police Station Gulmarg Basharat Ali told New Indian Express that a group of five Russian tourists were caught in snow avalanche at Shinmai bowl in ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district this afternoon.

He said the rescue operation was launched immediately to rescue the foreign skiers trapped under snow.

The SHO said one of the skier identified as Prokhorov Stanislav, 30, died in the avalanche and four others were rescued.

He said body of the deceased skier was retrieved and taken to District Hospital for post-mortem.

He said four rescued skiers are safe and hale and hearty.

The State government has informed the Russian embassy in New Delhi about death of Russian skier.

The skiers had arrived in Gulmarg on February 14 and had taken Gandola ride today before being caught under the snow avalanche.

This is the second incident of foreign skier being killed by avalanche in Gulmarg this year.

Earlier, on January 18, a Swedish skier was killed after being hit by snow avalanche.

An official of tourism department said the group of skiers today had ventured into the back country area, where advisories on snow avalanches were already issued.

“The five foreign skiers moved to Shinmai bowl despite strict instructions by the department not to venture into the area as it was avalanche prone,” he said.

The upper reaches of the Valley including Gulmarg had experienced heavy snowfall early this week.

The official said the skiers had signed an indemnity bond that they would not go into back country, where avalanches occur on regular basis.

The group still ventured into the area resulting in the tragic death of the skier, he said.

Authorities had already issued an avalanche warning for upper higher reaches of Kashmir after the recent snowfall.