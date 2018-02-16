Army personnel frisk a man near the site of gun-battle between the security forces personnel and militants at Karan Nagar in Srinagar on Monday. | PTI

SRINAGAR: Security forces called off an operation against militants in Pattan town of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, after they managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness early today, a police spokesman said.

"Security forces (had) received information about the presence of militants in Tantraypora of Pattan, after which an operation was launched," the spokesman said.

"While the cordon was being established and civilians evacuated from the area, the militants fired indiscriminately and managed to escape, taking advantage of darkness," he said.

No one was injured in the firing by the militants.

The encounter between the security forces and the militants hiding in the area had begun early today.