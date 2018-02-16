NEW DELHI: India's concerns over the rise of Sikh radicalism in Canada are likely to figure in the talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau during his 7-day visit to India beginning tomorrow.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said all issues which concern India will be discussed.

Replying to a question on the dramatic surge of pro-Khalistan groups in Canada and whether India will take it up during Trudeau's visit, Kumar said, "This is an important visit. All issues of bilateral interest will be on the agenda.