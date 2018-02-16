RAIPUR: Two naxals, including a woman, were gunned down by the security forces in an exchange of fire in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district, police said today.

The skirmish took place late last night in a forest near Tokanpalli village under Chintagufa police station limits when a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) was out on an anti-naxal operation, Deputy Inspector General of Police (south Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

The exchange of fire broke out between the two sides, when the patrolling team was cordoning off the forests adjoining Tokanpalli, located around 500 kms away from here, he said.

"After guns fell silent, bodies of two ultras, including that of a woman, were recovered from the spot along with country-made weapons, explosives and Maoist-related material," the DIG said.

The deceased were identified as Nanda, active as Gangulawa Area Committee member, and the woman- Sanni alias Kunjam Lakkhe, Nagaram LOS (local organisation squad) of Maoists, he said.

The operation was still underway, he said adding that further details are awaited.