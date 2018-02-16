LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh budget for 2018-19 has projected total receipts of Rs 4,20,899.46 crore in the next fiscal, leading to a deficit of Rs 44,053.32 crore or 2.96 per cent of the state GDP.

Total receipts include Rs 3,48,619.37 crore by way of revenue receipts and Rs 72,280.09 crore by way of capital receipts, according to the budget documents presented in the assembly today.

The revenue receipts include Rs 2,56,248.40 crore by way of tax revenue share, including Rs 1,22,700.00 crore by way of the states own and Rs 1,33,548.40 crore by way of the state's share in the central taxes.

Total state expenditure is estimated at Rs 4,28,384.52 crore, which includes Rs 3,21,520.27 crore by way of revenue expenditure and Rs 1,06,864.25 crore by way of capital expenditure.

A revenue saving of Rs 27,099.10 crore is estimated in 2018-19.

The fiscal deficit of Rs 44,053.32 crore is estimated in the financial year 2018-19, which is 2.96 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product.

The states debt liability is estimated to be 29.8 per cent of the States Gross Domestic Product.

After deducting total expenditure from the receipts of consolidated fund, a deficit of Rs 7,485.06 crore is estimated.

Net receipts of Rs 8,100 crore are estimated from public account.

Net result of Rs 614.94 crore from all transaction is estimated in 2018-19.