JAMMU: Social activist Anna Hazare is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir before launching an agitation over Jan Lokpal and farmers issues in New Delhi next month, an NGO said today.

"We have invited him (Hazare) to visit Jammu and he has accepted the invite. We are expecting him to address a public meeting here before the March 23 rally in Delhi," chairperson of International Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Council Manjot Singh Kohli told reporters here.

She said a team of her NGO met the social activist in Delhi last week on his invitation.

"We are happy to be the part of his movement and want everyone especially the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to join us for the success in the crusade against corruption," Kohli said.