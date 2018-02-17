CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has warned that exemplary costs would be imposed for frivolous PILs which do not concern the public at large.

The court issued the warning while dismissing a plea from social activist 'Traffic' K R Ramaswamy, recently.

In his petition, Ramaswamy cited his representation to the President of India, Chief Justice of India, High Court CJ, the chief secretary and home secretary seeking action against officials, who have allowed the erection of banners along the road from the DGP office in Rajaji Salai to Anna Circle on Mount Road.

Counsel for Ramaswamy submitted that criminal action should be taken against officials who had allowed the erection of banners.

On behalf of the government side, the court was informed that all the banners were removed.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose dismissed the PIL, stating that the plea was devoid of any "material particulars.

" "Such vague and frivolous writ petitions which consume the Court's time should be discouraged with exemplary costs.

" "It is warned that in future exemplary costs shall be imposed for frivolous so-called public interest litigations, which do not concern the public at large," the bench said.