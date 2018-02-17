The family carried the body on a motorcycle towards their home for the final rites. | ANI Twitter Image

SAMBHAL: In a shocking incident, a man was forced to carry the dead body of a relative on his shoulder after being allegedly denied an ambulance by a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal city.

Following that, the family carried the body on a motorcycle towards their home for the final rites.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate has ordered for an investigation into the matter.

According to the police, “The deceased was helping his grandfather in the field two days ago. He got injured and was rushed to the local hospital but succumbed to his injuries on the way. The hospital authority allegedly asked the relatives to immediately to take the body and leave.”

“The moment doctors seen the boy, they asked us to leave. We had to carry the body on our shoulders as they did not provide stretcher nor ambulance. We bought the body on the bike as the hospital authority didn’t even provide us anything,” relative of deceased said.

On the other hand, the hospital authority refuted the allegations, saying that the family of the boy did not even complete the formalities and left without informing.

“I was informed that the boy was brought dead to the hospital. The hospital authority was informing the police about the case when the relatives of the deceased took the body away. If they would have informed us, we would have surely provided them with the ambulance,” Dr Amrita Sinha.