PANAJI: Authorities and the Goa unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday denied media reports that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is expected to undergo surgery at a Mumbai hospital.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said: "The CM is being monitored for inflamed pancreas at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, but has not been advised surgery. He will attend the Goa Assembly session scheduled to begin from February 19."

Reports on Parrikar's surgery had appeared in a section of the local media whereas the CMO said he was under treatment at the Mumbai hospital for "mild pancreatitis" since February 15.

"Parrikar continues to be 'under observation' and his health is improving," Goa BJP Media Cell incharge Sandesh Sadhale said in a statement here.

Parrikar was rushed to the Mumbai hospital on Thursday, a day after he was admitted to the state-run Goa Medical College near Panaji, for stomach pain.



