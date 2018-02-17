GUWAHATI: The anti-smuggling unit of Guwahati customs division recently busted a major gold smuggling racket at the inter-state bus terminus (ISBT).

The team successfully seized gold biscuits worth Rs 2,05,90,510 from 2 persons coming from Imphal, Manipur.

The gold biscuits of Myanmar origin weighed around 6.6 kgs.

The duo, identified as Md. Nasir Khan of Lilong, Imphal and Somnath Subarao from Sangli, Maharashtra was taken into judicial custody.

An investigation is underway.