SRINAGAR: Authorities imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar city on Saturday to prevent a separatist-called protest, police said.

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), a separatist conglomerate headed by Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, has called for the protest against shifting of local detainees to jails outside, the murder of a separatist activist by unidentified gunmen and deteriorating rights situation in Kashmir.

Shops, other businesses and public transport remained shut in the city and other district headquarters of the Kashmir Valley, the police said.

Train services between Jammu region's Bannihal town and Baramulla in the Valley were also suspended for the day.

Police and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers in full riot gear have been deployed in areas placed under restrictions.