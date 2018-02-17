BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh police have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information on Congress MLA Hemant Katare who, police said, was not appearing before them in connection with a case of rape and abduction despite being served summons.

"We announced a reward of Rs 10,000 against Katare last night as he is absconding and is not appearing before the police despite summons," Bhopal Superintendent of Police (SP-South) Rahul Kumar Lodha said today.

Police have also announced a reward for Vikramjit Singh, an aide of the complainant in Katare's case, officials said.

Singh is untraceable since January 24 when a 21-year-old journalism student was arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from Katare after threatening to file a rape case against the MLA.

The student, while in jail, had complained against Katare alleging that he had raped her several times following which police took a case of rape and abduction against the Congress MLA on February 2.

Police had also constituted a nine-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the allegations against the MLA.

Katare, in his defence, had earlier said that the journalism student had met him a couple of times and, along with her aide Singh, had tried to extort money.

Police had arrested the woman when she came to collect Rs 5 lakh as part of a "settlement" with the MLA.

She was granted bail on February 5, officials said.