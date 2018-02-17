NEW DELHI: The Tihar Jail is set to enter the perfume market by launching its product 'Wah-O' , with eminent activist and actor Nafisa Ali being its brand ambassador, officials said.

'School of Perfumes and Fragrances' was inaugurated by Director General (Prisons) Ajay Kashyap yesterday, they said.

It will also provide opportunities to inmates to become economically independent and "productive members" of society, officials said.

According to the jail authorities, inmates will also be benefited through profits gained through the sale of 'Wah-O'.

Ten per cent of the profit will go to the Prisoner's Welfare Fund while 25 per cent of the annual profits will also be channelised into the Victims Welfare Fund.

The jail authorities said that Ali has agreed to become the brand ambassador for the Tihar perfumes.

"Nafisa has agreed to be the brand ambassador for the Tihar perfumes which will enter the perfume market under the brand name of Wah-O," an official said.

He said that with little requirement of space and machinery, such units can be set up with a small capital.

The inmate acts as an entrepreneur and an owner rather than a worker or a labourer in another person's factory.

Kashyap said that at present five fragrances (sandal, rose, mogra, jasmine, lavender), and a blend released under the name of Nafis, is being produced by the inmates.

The market of pot-pourri, incense cones, diffusers among others will be tapped in the second phase.

The high-security Tihar Jail, one of India's largest prisons, produces several products as 'TJ's product'.

Initially, Tihar Jail's products were sold to prisoners and their visitors, who can buy them a store just outside the jail.

Later, they began to appear in stalls in courts.Also, Tihar products are also supplied in government offices. One of its stalls is currently at the Delhi Secretariat, which offers number of TJ's products.