NEW DELHI: President Hassan Rouhani on Friday said that Iran was overseeing the development of the Chabahar Port in Iran and had allowed India access to the strategic port.

President Rouhani also reiterated that Iran wanted to develop the railway infrastructure in Chabahar, which will link the Iranian port city with Afghanistan with India's help.

He added that the upcoming railway line will boost the economies of both countries and facilitate smooth travel of passengers and goods. It will open the transit route for India to Iran, Afghanistan, Central Asian countries as well as Europe.

"We share views on two crucial issues - transit and economy. We want to develop railway relations between the two countries The Chabahar railway line will be an economic boon for both the countries. We are seeing the development of Chabahar Port," the Iran President said.

President Rouhani added that he held a substantive and productive discussion on cooperation in trade and investment, energy, connectivity, defence, agriculture, industry, security and regional issues with Prime Minister Modi.

Commenting on the recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan, President Rouhani asserted that India and Iran were against terrorism and steps were being taken to eliminate terrorism not only in South Asia but also in Iran and the Middle East.

Before the joint statement by President Rouhani and Prime Minister Modi, the Indian and Iranian delegations exchanged the Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) signed by the two sides.

Prime Minister Modi and President Rouhani issued a joint postal stamp as well.

The Chabahar Port is located in southeastern Iran, on the Gulf of Oman. It serves as Iran's only oceanic port. The port is intended to provide an alternative route for trade between India and Afghanistan.

In October last year, India sent its first shipment of wheat to Afghanistan through the Chabahar Port.

India and Iran are will jointly built a 900-km Chabahar-Zahedan-Hajigak railway line, which will connect with Chabahar Port to the mineral-rich Hajigak region of Afghanistan.