V-Day: Roses lose appeal

The roses looked as red as before and gleamed in their regal beauty at flower shops in Patna, but there were fewer buyers this Valentine’s Day. Shopkeepers had decorated their shops with extra enthusiasm and expected to make brisk sales.

But by the evening, most shops had sold only about twenty per cent of their stock. Not that the prices were steep. While a rose usually sells for Rs 8 to Rs 10 on normal days, it was priced Rs 20 on Valentine’s Day. Nor, was there any pervasive fear of party-poopers of a certain ilk. Most young people, it seems, preferred to order gifts online and gave the local flower shops a miss.

Power blues at green conference

Electricity has been a subject close to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s heart. He takes well-deserved pride for ensuring tremendous improvements in the state’s power scenario. So, he was in for a surprise when all the bulbs went off at a Patna auditorium in the middle of his speech.

Power outages hit the agro-forestry conference at Gyan Bhawan not once, but five times during Kumar’s speech. Although the duration of the outages ranged from three seconds to seven seconds, the JD(U) stalwart was unfazed and continued speaking. Power outages remain a common feature of life in Patna, and the chief minister appears to know it well.

Tinted car windows

The Patna traffic police earned kudos for acting without fear or favour. During a drive to crack down on errant motorists, they stopped a car belonging to building construction minister Maheshwar Hazari. The car, stopped near the Patna High Court on Bailey Road, was found having tinted glass in its windows. The minister was not travelling in it at the time.

The car driver did not reveal to the police the owner’s name, but the police found out in a few minutes. With the cameras of news channels already present, the cops fined the driver `600. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar later admonished the minister for breaking the rule.

Ceiling on poll expenses goes for a six

As campaigning by students organisations for the Patna University Students’ Union (PUSU) election reached a crescendo, candidates and their supporters turned a blind eye to restrictions on expenses. A cursory look at the elaborate campaigns by most candidates was enough to put their expenses in lakhs of rupees.

Hundreds of supporters were seen travelling in luxury cars such as Scorpio, Innova, Fortuner and Safari throughout the day. Others campaigning on bikes were getting money for petrol. Some candidates have already made arrangements to bring their supporters to the polling booths in cars and bikes on the polling day, February 17. The PUSU polls are being held after a gap of more than five years, and 19,600 students are eligible to cast votes.

Anand ST Das

Our correspondent in Bihar

