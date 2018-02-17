JAIPUR/SIKKAR: Six people were killed and as many injured in two road accidents in Rajasthan, police said today.

In Sriganganagar, four people were killed and six were injured when their jeep collided head-on with a tractor-trolley.

The passengers in the jeep were on the way from Chhatargarh to their village in Maler yesterday night when they met with the accident near Bhopalpura, assistant sub-inspector of police Ashok Kumar said.

The deceased were identified as Shakuntala (40), her husband Brajlal (45), Rajaram Jat (45) and Pappu Khan (30).

The injured were admitted to Suratgarh town, he said.

In Sikar's Ramgarh Shekhawati area, two young men were killed after they lost balance on their bike and hit a tree.

The deceased are Ramlal (25) and Raju (25).