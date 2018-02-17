Iranian President Hassan Rouhani being presented with a bust of Mahatma Gandhi after they paid homage at Rajghat in New Delhi on Saturday. | PTI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister on Saturday called on visiting Iran President Hassan Rouhani and discussed a number of issues, including energy and connectivity.

"Strengthening cooperation in energy, connectivity, IT, education, culture and people-to-people contact came up for discussion," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted following the meeting.

Earlier on Saturday, Rouhani, who arrived here on Friday evening from Hyderabad, was a accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

This the first presidential visit from Iran to India in 10 years and comes after the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the West Asian nation in 2016.

Modi and Rouhani will hold delegation-level talks later in the day following which a number of agreements are expected to be signed.