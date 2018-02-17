KOLKATA: Students of state-run and government-aided schools in Bengal didn't participate in "Pareeksha pe Charcha" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday after State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee had said they would be busy with preparations ahead of the examinations.

"Whatever information we have, state-run secondary or higher secondary schools or any state-aided schools were not able to make arrangements for its students for the live viewing session of the Prime Minister's interaction in schools' compound," an official said.

Not only students were busy with preparations for class 10 and 12 board examinations but also schools were busy in making preparations for conducting the examinations, he said.

Chatterjee had on Thursday said: "No student of West Bengal will find time to listen to the Prime Minister's speech since they are busy with their preparations for the upcoming board examinations."

"With Madhyamik and Uchha Madhyamik (12th standard) examinations round the corner tell me what is the first priority of a candidate?" he asked.