PATNA: At least 985 students have a been expelled for cheating during the intermediate examination conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board.

A total of 25 people have also been caught writing the exam on behalf of another candidate.

Around 112,07,986 students appeared for the Class 12 exams at 1,384 centres across the state.

Rampant mass cheating in Bihar hits headlines every year.

In 2015, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry sought a report from Bihar government over reports of cheating during board exams in the state.