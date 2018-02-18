Govt meets demands of university

The Punjab government agreed to meet all demands, including the payment of previous arrears of `17.94 crore, of the Panjab University (PU) at a recent Board of Finance meeting. The arrears would be paid in a phased manner. It has also sanctioned additional `27 crore to the university. Regarding financial matters related to the Seventh Pay Commission, the government agreed it will shoulder its responsibility once the panel’s recommendations were notified.

Diabetes capital of the country

Chandigarh has earned the dubious distinction of being the diabetes capital of India, according to a recent survey. In its report, the Indian Council of Medical Research - India Diabetes (ICMR-INDIAB) said Chandigarh had a prevalence of diabetes around 15 per cent - the highest among any state and Union Territory in the country. Soon, a drive will be launched to check the menace of diabetes. Annual screening, promotion of physical activities, early diagnosis, rapid and intensive treatment of diabetes, treatment of other co-morbidities such as hypertension and cholesterol will be carried out during the drive.

Copter ride at rose festival

In the upcoming three-day Rose Festival beginning from February 23, visitors can enjoy helicopter ride that will take off from the Parade Ground, hover over rose garden, Sukahna lake Sector 17 before returning back. The people will have to shell out `2,400 each to enjoy the aerial tour. The municipal corporation has selected Heritage Aviation for this popular feature of the festival. Introduced last year, the copter ride was kept this time as well due to the massive response in its debut. Meanwhile, a total of 14,000 rose plants of 829 different varieties will be put on display during the fest.

Golf club: Governor gets enhanced power

From now on, the Punjab Governor can give permanent membership of the Chandigarh Golf Club to a golfer. The governor will be also giving two mid-week membership to new faces. The administration had made these conditions a part of the lease to be signed with the club soon. It has finalised an annual lease money of `41 lakh. It has asked the club management to make the necessary amendment to its constitution which would the Governor to overrule a decision taken by the club management, if the nominated members have other opinion.

Online admission system

The Chandigarh administration will introduce online admission system from the new academic session. A proposal has been prepared in which it has been stated that 11 colleges will follow this admission system. Students will apply their applications online with scanned and attached copies of their and education certificates. College authorities will screen applications and certificates to prepare merit lists for various courses. The merit lists will be uploaded on college websites. The selected students will submit course fee as well.

