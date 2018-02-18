NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modis and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's silence over the "Rs 22,000 crore banking scam", and asked the government to stop behaving like it was "guilty".

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister, Gandhi said on his social media handle: "Prime Minister Modi tells kids how to pass exams for 2 hours, but won't speak for 2 minutes on the 22,000 crore banking scam."

"Mr. (Arun) Jaitley (Finance Minister) is in hiding. Stop behaving as if you are guilty! Speak up."

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) has admitted to unearthing a fraud of Rs 11,515 crore involving jeweller Nirav Modi's companies and certain other accounts with the bank's flagship branch (Brady House Branch) in Mumbai and its second largest lending window in India.

Nirav Modi, the prime accused, fled the country just before the scam came to light. The ruling BJP and the Congress have been trading charges over the culpability of the banking fraud that dates back to 2011-12.