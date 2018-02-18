JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje today announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to family members of those killed in an LPG cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Beawar town, which has claimed nine lives so far.

She also announced a financial help of Rs 50,000 each to the injured, a spokesperson said.

The chief minister took stock of rescue operation today and met the aggrieved family members and announced a compensation from the CM relief fund.

An additional compensation of Rs 1 lakh each was given by Shree Cement company to kin of the deceased, the spokesperson said.

Nine people, including three children and as many women, were killed and 18 others injured when a LPG cylinder exploded during a wedding ceremony at a three-storey hotel in Beawar town.

Raje directed officials to carry out rescue operations carefully as people may be stuck in debris.

Compensation will also be provided for the houses that were damaged in the explosion after an assessment, she said.

Teams of the Army and the SDRF were pressed into service to expedite rescue operation.

Also, directions were given to resume power and water supply in the affected areas, the spokesperson said.

Several ministers of the Raje government, including Vasudev Devnani, Kalicharan Saraf and Anita Bhadel, and MLA Shankar Singh Rawat were with the chief minister.