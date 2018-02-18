JAIPUR: Mobile internet services were suspended for 24 hours in Rajasthan's Tonk district following clashes between two communities, an official said.

The clashes broke out when a marriage procession with D J sound system was passing by a mosque in the Hira Chowk area.

Four people were injured in the stone pelting, Additional District magistrate Lokesh Kumar Gautam said.

He said mobile internet services were suspended as a precautionary measure.

Superintendent of Police, Tonk, Yogesh Dadich said two two-wheelers were torched by the miscreants He said the situation was under control and additional forces were deployed in the area as a precaution.

Two persons have been detained, he added.