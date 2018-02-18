DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand government on Saturday denied that they had provided extra security to Indian-origin South African businessman Ajay Gupta and his family.

According to reports, security was beefed up at Ajay Gupta’s residence in Dehradun, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Madan Kaushik, however said, “State government has not provided them (Gupta family) with any security. He is a non-resident Indian (NRI), and as per rules security was provided to them in return for payment.”

Ajay Gupta is considered to be a close-aid of former South African president Jacob Zuma.

Gupta is wanted in connection with a money laundering investigation related to the Estina dairy farm project in the South African province Free State.

On February 16, officials of South African airport were coordinating with the country's elite high-priority crimes unit Hawks in order to establish the whereabouts of Ajay Gupta.

All South African ports of entry have reportedly been put on high alert.