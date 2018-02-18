NEW DELHI: A CPI-M delegation met Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat and expressed concern over the appointment of special observer R K Panchananda, Director General of ITBP, for the Tripura polls.

In a memorandum, the delegation consisting of polit bureau members Ramachandran Pillai and Brinda Karat called the appointment an “unusual step”. It added that the Tripura local TV channels flashed breaking news regarding his closed door meeting with the BJP state president in the chambers of Chief Electoral Officer.

Alleging that this has created confusion, the CPI-M requested Rawat to intervene and clear the matter. It said the CEC assured that written information will be given to all political parties about the appointment of special observer and his scope of work as decided by the CEC.

It further said Rawat told the delegation that he will ask for a written report on the circumstances in which the special observer met the BJP state president.

The CPI (M) is facing a tough fight in the state. The BJP is likely to gain votes in urban areas while the Left is expected to do good in rural and tribal areas.