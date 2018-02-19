MUMBAI: “We are making policies to make the rules easier to follow. We have changes legislation where that was necessary. We have scrapped over 4,000 old, outdated legislations in past four years. Government processes are being simplified,” the Prime Minister said.

Mukesh Ambani and Ratan

Tata at the Magnetic Maharashtra

summit. | PTI

“All these efforts have resulted in speed of making of new highways, new railway lines, new homes by the government, goods loading and unloading on ports and capacity addition in solar power, increasing two-three folds,” he added.

“The ultimate aim is to bring in ease of living. More the ease of living more empowered the people would be and speedier would be our social and economic development,” Modi said.

“We would only be able to fulfill our dream of New India when we would be able to address the aspiration of the people of India and then only we would be able to do justice with the huge demographic dividend,” he said.

In a significant announcement, Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said his company would establish India’s first ever Integrated Industrial Area for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, in Maharashtra.

“Reliance will invest, along with a coalition of global companies, more than `60,000 crore over the next 10 years in this collaborative initiative,” Ambani said at the Maharashtra Convergence 2018 Global Investors Summit at the MMRDA Ground at the Bandra-Kurla Complex on Sunday in presence of PM Modi.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution will generate millions of new employment opportunities for the youth of Maharashtra, and the youth of India, he said.

“When we contacted globally reputed technology companies to participate in this initiative, we received instant and enthusiastic response.Within the last couple of weeks, more than 20 global companies have already agreed to co-invest with Reliance,” he said, adding that Cisco, Siemens, Corning, HP, Dell, Nokia and Nvidia are on board.