A decorated structure in the shape of BJP symbol Lotus at the newly inaugurated party headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in New Delhi on Sunday. | PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP’s core is truly democratic and the party is committed to “rashtra bhakti – in thought, action and implementation”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as he inaugurated the party’s new central headquarters in the capital.

Spread over 1.70 lakh square feet, the new office complex, which is dotted with three buildings, is larger than that of any other political outfit in the world, Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah claimed.

After moving all its operations to the new complex on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, the saffron party plans to surrender its 11, Ashoka Road office to the Central government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP veterans L K Advani and M M Joshi during inauguration of the new BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | PTI

The BJP has beaten the Congress in moving into its own office complex, which was built in 18 months. The Congress too has been allotted a plot of land on the same road, but construction work is not yet finished.

Shah recalled that the BJP had decided to have its own offices in each district in the country. He said the Prime Minister would be able to communicate with the party’s state leaders from the new headquarters.

Senior leaders of the saffron outfit were present during the inauguration of the office complex, including former party presidents L K Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and scores of Union ministers.

Shah said that the office complex was equipped with all facilities for the party’s social media team. “I have done my research and can say that the BJP’s new office is the largest for any political party in the world,” he said. The BJP claims to have more than 11 crore members, which would make it the largest political party in the world.

Incidentally, the Centre had asked all political parties to move out of the Lutyens Bungalow Zone and allotted them plots on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, which also has offices of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Delhi unit of the Congress, and various Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh affiliates. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg is slated to become the address of all political parties in the coming years.