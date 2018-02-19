Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau along with his wife Sophie Gr goire and children during a visit to the historic Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. (PTI)

SABARMATI: "A beautiful place of peace, humility and truth, that is as needed today as it ever was," read the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's words of praise for the Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati, which he visited on Monday, along with his family. [SEE PHOTOS]

The other family membes also signed the visitor’s book.

Trudeau, his wife Sophie and children Xavier, Hadrien and Ella-Grace adorned Indian ethnic clothes on their visit to the century-old ashram, which was the residence of Mahatma Gandhi during the freedom struggle.

On Sunday, Trudeau and family had visited the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra and a wildlife sanctuary in Mathura.

The Canadian Prime Minister who landed in New Delhi on Saturdy, is also scheduled to visit Amritsar, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai.

The visit will provide an opportunity for Trudeau to connect with the Indian leaders in government and business, promote empowerment of women and girls, and strengthen Canada and India's close economic ties.

The Indian and Canadian sides will reaffirm the close friendship between the two countries and discuss ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation.

Trudeau will also participate in several business roundtables to promote further trade and investment between Canada and India.

Canada will work closely with the Indian leaders to advance their economic opportunities in both countries respectively.