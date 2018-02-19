GANDHINAGAR: The Bharatiya Janata Party is currently leading on 37 municipalities as the counting of votes for civic elections in Gujarat, began on Monday.

According to the latest trends, BJP is leading in 37 while Congress is leading in 26 constituencies.

The results for the Gujarat Municipal Poll trends will be declared for 75 Nagar Palikas (municipalities), two district panchayats, 17 talukas and 1400 village panchayats.

BJP, which had swept the last local elections by winning 107 seats out of total 123 seats in 2016, is eyeing a second consecutive victory.

The Congress has also expressed confidence saying they will emerge victorious.