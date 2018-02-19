BHOPAL: Gujarat's Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Monday dropped hints that he may campaign for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections to be held later this year and also stated his intent to work for the youth and farmers.

The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader made the remarks here during his one-day tour in the city.

Asked about his campaign plans, Patel told the media: "There is no problem in doing good work and will continue doing so."

He also attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre and in the state for its divisive politics.