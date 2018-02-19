PALGARH: In a suspected case of 'food poisoning', around 105 persons were taken ill after they consumed a sweet at a marriage ceremony here, police said today.

These persons had visited the wedding ceremony yesterday and ate 'Gajar Ka Halwa' (a sweet made of carrots).

After eating the sweet, they complained of giddiness, nausea following which they were rushed to various hospitals at Palghar and Safala, a senior police official said.

All of them were administered medical aid and later discharged, he said, adding the food samples were handed over to the Food and Drugs Administration officials for an examination.

No case has been registered so far, the officer said, adding a probe was on.