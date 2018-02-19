BIKANER: A man has been arrested with more than nine kg of opium husk in Sri Ganga Nagar district of Rajasthan, police said.

A BSF patrol team caught the man, later identified as Sukhvinder Singh (20), who was allegedly smuggling the opium husk in 10 packets on a motorcycle yesterday, they said.

He was handed over to police for further action.

The accused hails from Punjab.