Man held with nine kg of opium husk in Rajasthan
By PTI | Published: 19th February 2018 02:09 PM |
Last Updated: 19th February 2018 02:09 PM | A+A A- |
BIKANER: A man has been arrested with more than nine kg of opium husk in Sri Ganga Nagar district of Rajasthan, police said.
A BSF patrol team caught the man, later identified as Sukhvinder Singh (20), who was allegedly smuggling the opium husk in 10 packets on a motorcycle yesterday, they said.
He was handed over to police for further action.
The accused hails from Punjab.