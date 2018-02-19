BIHARSHARIF: A man was shot dead at his son's wedding in Bihar's Nalanda district, the police said today.

The incident occurred at Khanchi Gali locality in Biharsharif police station area yesterday night, Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police Nishit Priya said.

Unidentified gunmen fired at the bridegroom's father Ajay Sah after exchange of garlands at the wedding, killing him on the spot.

It is not immediately known why Sah was killed, the deputy SP said.