SHILLONG: NCP candidate for the Tura Assembly seat in Meghalaya J Sangma and two others were today killed in an attack by militants who exploded IEDs and opened fire at his convoy in East Garo Hills district, officials said.

Jonathan Sangma was a candidate for the Williamnagar seat.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held for the 60-member house on February 27.

Further details are awaited.