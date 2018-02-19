RAIPUR: Special Director General, anti-Naxal operations, D.M. Awasthi on Monday said that more than 20 Naxals were killed in an encounter which took place yesterday in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

Speaking to ANI, DG Awasthi said that the security forces gave a befitting reply to the Naxals during the encounter which lasted for around 5 hours.

"For more than 5 hours, our forces endured heavy firing from Naxals in which two of our soldiers died. We also gave a befitting reply to their attack. More than 20 Naxals were killed in the firing,” he said.

Two assistant constables and a civilian were killed in an encounter with Naxals in Sukma district.

Heavy exchange of fire between the troops of a 202nd battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and Naxals took place near Elarmadgu village which falls under the purview of Bhejji police station.