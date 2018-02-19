On December 6 last year, 36-year-old Regar first hacked Afrazul and then burnt him to death in Rajsamand. He recorded the entire act with the help of another person. | Youtube Screengrab

Shambhulal Regar, who hacked and burned a migrant worker named Mohammed Afrazul last year in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district, has now released a hate video from the Jodhpur jail.

In a report by NDTV, Regar is quoted as saying that he did not regret killing Afrazul. A video of him, which he claims he made from inside the Rajasthan prison where he is lodged, has surfaced in which he states clearly what his intention was with regard to the killing of Afrazul, a Muslim migrant worker from West Bengal's Murshidabad district. Regar was also seen spreading hatred against minorities in the video clip.

That a person who has been incarcerated has been able to make a video from inside prison has raised questions about the jail's security. Prison norms in India don't allow inmates to carry mobile phones.

Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria told NDTV that he would take action on this only after receiving the full report.

Here's what the police have said about the Afrazul murder case

Rajasthan police's charge sheet states that Regar had claimed that his motive behind killing Afrazul was to punish him for indulging in "love jihad" (a term coined by Hindu fundamentalists to describe a relationship between a Muslim man and a Hindu woman). However, the charge sheet continues, Regar made the claim to cover up his own illicit relationship with a woman. The woman, however, liked a Bengali Muslim man. Regar was upset and angry about it.

"If Regar killed Afrazul, then other labourers from West Bengal would not migrate to Raj Nagar due to fear. He had planned to link the murder with 'love jihad' to cover his illicit relations and establish himself as a hardcore Hindu fundamentalist," the charge sheet said.

Police also said that Regar had made five videos on communal and religious issues on his mobile phone. They also recovered a diary from a hill behind a temple, in which Regar had written the inflammatory remarks that he had made in the videos.

He used to watch videos of Hindu and Muslim fundamentalists a year before executing the murder, the police added.

Rajasthan cops also added in the charge sheet that Regar had gathered information related to videos about Islamic jihad, 'love jihad', section 370, terrorism in Kashmir, Ram temple, the period film 'Padmaavat', another Bollywood film 'PK', reservation and other issues.