CHANDIGARH: Thieves took away jewellery and valuables worth nearly Rs 1 crore from a historic Shiva Temple in Haryana's Panchkula district, police said on Monday.

The theft took place in Saketri on the intervening night of February 18-19. The entire theft was caught on CCTV.

"The thieves broke open locks of the temple and took away gold and silver jewellery and valuables," a priest at the temple said.

The Haryana Police is investigating the matter.

The temple, located around 10 km from here, attracts hundreds of devotees daily. Thousands of people offered prayers at the temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri on February 13-14.

The temple had received lakhs of rupees in cash as offering which had been deposited in the bank only two days back, the priests told the police.

However, the valuables of the temple and offerings made after had remained in the temple complex.