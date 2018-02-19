PANAJI: Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) leader and Goa PWD Minister Sudin Dhavalikar, member of the ruling coalition, has been chosen the leader of the House in the absence of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

Parrikar is currently being treated in a Mumbai hospital for a pancreas-related ailment.

In view of the medical condition of the Chief Minister, the 33-day budget session of the Goa legislative assembly has been curtailed to four days, even as the Congress has protested against the shortening of the session.

"Dhavalikar has been chosen as the leader of the House in absence of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. BJP MLA Francis D'Souza has been chosen the leader of the BJP MLAs in the assembly," state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Vinay Tendulkar told reporters in Panaji.

The decision to curtail the duration of the budget session, was taken at a business advisory committee meeting on Monday.

"The decision to curtail the session was taken by the business advisory committee of the House in view of the health of the Chief Minister," Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo told reporters.

The Congress, however, said this amounts to derailment of public interest.

"It is incorrect to curtail the session. It is not the first time such a situation has arisen. Governments always run on alternative options," Congress spokesperson Girish Chodankar said.

"We have full sympathies and concern for health of Manohar Parrikar and sending good, healthy vibes for a speedy recovery," he added.