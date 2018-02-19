CHANDIGARH: Gold and silver jewellery, and some other articles were allegedly stolen from a historic temple at Saketri in Panchkula district of Haryana, the police said today.

A CCTV footage showed that at least six thieves broke open the lock of the Shiv temple and stole the jewellery and other items last night, Panchkula police said.

The exact value of the stolen jewellery and other articles could not be ascertained immediately, they said.

"We are investigating the matter," a police official said, adding a forensic team has reached the temple.