Two bombs found in Bihar's government school in Gaya
Published: 19th February 2018
Last Updated: 19th February 2018 11:46 AM | A+A A- |
GAYA: Two bombs were found in front of the main gate of a Government school in Paraiya in Bihar's Gaya district on Monday.
More details are awaited.
The incident comes days after two live bombs were detected near Mahabodhi temple in Bodhgaya.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier assured that those found guilty of planting bombs in Bodh Gaya “would not be spared”.