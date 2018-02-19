BANDA: A 14-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped in a village under Atarra police station area here, the police said today.

The girl had gone out on Saturday night to attend nature's call when two youth allegedly abducted and raped her in an animal shed in the village, SHO Durgvijay Singh said.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim's mother, the girl was found in an unconscious state the next morning, the police official said.

On the basis of the complaint, one of the accused has been taken into police custody and was being questioned, the SHO said, adding the girl has been sent for medical examination.