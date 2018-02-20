Mizoram Governor Lt Gen(Retd) Nirbhay Sharma would deliver his customary gubernatorial address in the Assembly on the first day of the session. (File | PTI)

AIZAWL: The Mizoram Annual Budget for 2018-19 would be presented in the Legislative Assembly on March 15, a state government official said today.

The Assembly Session would commence from March 13 and continue till March 29, Secretary of the state Assembly S R Zokhuma said.

Mizoram Governor Lt General Nirbhay Sharma would deliver his customary gubernatorial address in the Assembly on the first day of the session, and the motion of thanks on the governor's address would be deliberated on March 14.