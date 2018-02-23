Cash, arms, liquor seized in poll-bound Nagaland 

By PTI

KOHIMA: Security forces in poll-bound Nagaland have seized more than Rs one crore in cash, arms and ammunition and liquor from various places in the state, a senior Election Commission official said today.

Over Rs 1.07 crore in cash, more than 32,000 litre of liquor and 8,123 canned beer have been seized by the forces yesterday, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ahijit Sinha said.

They have also confiscated 11 small arms, 91 ammunition, eight explosives, 22 detonators and 10 bundles of cordex wire, the CEO said.

More than 26,000 banned tablets, 421 bottles of cough syrup, 220 kilogram ganja, 5 gram heroin, 36 gram brown sugar, five rolls of opium and six pots of local brew were also seized, he said.

The teams have also seized six vehicles.

The CEO said the seizures were made in accordance with the Model Code of Conduct that came into force in the state from January 18.

Elections to the 60-member Nagaland Assembly will be held on February 27 and votes will be counted on March 3.