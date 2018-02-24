Home Nation

Sohrabuddin case: Bombay High Court judge's assignment changed 

Justice Mohite-Dere will now hear matters concerning anticipatory bail applications, while Justice N W Sambre will deal with all criminal revision applications, the notice said.

Published: 24th February 2018 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2018 11:07 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay High Court (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A batch of petitions challenging the discharge of some senior IPS officers in the alleged fake encounter case of Sohrabuddin Shaikh has been assigned to a new single-judge bench of the Bombay High Court, three weeks after a judge started day-to-day hearing on the matter.

A notice published on the high court website this evening said that Justice Revati Mohite-Dere, who was dealing with the petitions, will no longer hear criminal revision applications.

Apart from Justice Mohite-Dere, the assignment of cases of some other judges has also been changed.

Justice Mohite-Dere will now hear matters concerning anticipatory bail applications, while Justice N W Sambre will deal with all criminal revision applications, the notice said.

Revision pleas filed by Sohrabuddin's brother Rubabuddin, challenging the discharge of IPS officers DG Vanzara, Dinesh MN and Rajkumar Pandian, and two revision applications filed by the CBI against the discharge of former Gujarat IPS officer NK Amin and Rajasthan police constable Dalpat Singh Rathod were being heard by Justice Mohite-Dere.

She had already heard a major part of arguments by all the parties in the case on four out of the five revision applications.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, who is representing Vanzara, Amin, Pandian and Dinesh MN, was to complete his arguments on behalf of Pandian on Monday, and the single-judge bench was to begin hearing arguments on the plea challenging Vanzara's discharge after that.

During the course of hearing, Justice Mohite-Dere had made some sharp observations about the CBI's attitude, saying the court was not getting enough help from the agency.

Rubabuddin's lawyer Gautam Tiwari said he has the option of approaching the Acting Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, V K Tahilramani, on Monday and request that the partially heard matter be allowed to continue before Justice Mohite-Dere.

Tiwari, however, said he was yet to receive clear instructions on the matter from his client.

Jethmalani said he had not received any information on the change of assignment, and added that if it was true, there was no need to "read too much into it".

"Assignments in courts change everyday.There's no reason to read too much into it," he said.

Sohrabuddin Shaikh, a gangster with alleged terror links, and his wife Kausar Bi were killed in a suspected fake encounter by the Gujarat police in November 2005.

Shaikh's aide Tulsiram Prajapati was killed in another alleged fake encounter by the Gujarat and Rajasthan police in December 2006.

Of the 38 persons named by the CBI as accused, 15, including senior IPS officers D G Vanzara, Pandian, Dinesh MN, and BJP president Amit Shah, were discharged by the CBI court in Mumbai between August 2016 and September 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sohrabuddin Shaikh Bombay High Court Bombay Justice Revati Mohite-Dere

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp