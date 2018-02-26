MUMBAI: Terming the non-availability of Marathi translation of his address to Maharashtra legislature today as a serious lapse, Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao has sought action against those responsible for

Opposition parties boycotted the governor's address to the joint sitting of the two houses of the state legislature on the opening day of the Budget Session, as they could not listen to the Marathi translation of his speech.

In a letter to Legislative Council chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar and Legislative Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade, the governor asked them to view the matter with "utmost seriousness" and take appropriate action.

"During my address to the Joint Session of the Legislature in the morning today, it was observed that the Marathi translation of my speech was not taking place.

I am of the view that it needs to be considered with utmost seriousness and a strong action needs to be taken against those responsible for this serious lapse," the Governor wrote.

"I request you to kindly take appropriate action and inform me about the same," the letter said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis apologised over the incident and demanded strict action against those responsible for the lapse.